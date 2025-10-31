Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Giorgio Taverniti's avatar
Giorgio Taverniti
3m

Mr Dugin, finally you see objective reality, “nuclear armed reality” against the Russian Federation, the ghosts of Napoleon, Hitler etc., have never left Russia. Trump is a second rate Harlequin pretending to serve two masters simultaneously ! НЕТ ! He serves FINANCE CAPITAL ,USA has millions Trillions dollars in debt and they will do anything to SAVE the Rothschilds, Rockefellers, Soros, Gates and the one that pretends to go to Mars . The Third World War will start very soon, what we have witnessed were the first manoeuvres, deception ones and Russia has been trapped in Ukraine. RUSSIA allowed regime change in Syria “hoping” that the Nazi Zionists occupying Palestine would become docile towards Russia’s strategic interests in the Near East! Mistake, Nazi Zionism means Finance Capital. Hitler was a creature of Zionism and a Rothschild himself. Perhaps Russia still has time “stun them”, 1. Give to Venezuela nuclear weapons 2. Give to Yemen nuclear weapons 3. Give the most advanced mobile weapons to Lebanon’s Armi . “ the balance between reasonableness and might requires fine-tuning “ there you’re right Mr Dugin if Putin will repeat the Minsk strategic error Russia will become a Nazi Zionist’s Vassals province.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Marc Handelsman's avatar
Marc Handelsman
1h

Dear Dr. Dugin, thank you for your insightful post. Russia restored its power. God willing, the West comes to its senses before it is too late.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Constantin von Hoffmeister
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture