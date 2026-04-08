Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

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hermann schmenger's avatar
hermann schmenger
1h

wery well said karl, the devil will not rest.

its latent war existentiell for the survival of the $.

the discussion of the 10 points will be very kritical,

the differences are large, the iranian team will decide

the near future of its country. thy have to master

the vanity, the primitive emotions of trump anr know

for him its existentiell.too.

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Klaus Hubbertz's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz
1hEdited

{...When will we, as Germans, be ready?...} ... 🤣🤣🤣

N E V E R !!!

Too much deeply engrained "Obrigkeitshoerigkeit" (Subservience to authority).

And because they are all so very busy 24/7 building and paying taxes, they have no thoughts left to realize that "their" ruling regimes, since decades, have entirely gone nuts, shamelessly leading the masses to extinction ...

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