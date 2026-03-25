Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

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Jac Miller's avatar
Jac Miller
31m

Agree that societal manifestations are fluid and only predictable as immutable nevertheless this knowledge is of little value to the individual who is subject to these circumstances. Societies are the measure of their constituencies and our only hope is to be all we can be and the Tao Te Ching is useful in that regard.

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Joseph M McClune's avatar
Joseph M McClune
2h

The revolutionary socialists admired Heraclitus,especially Marx and Lenin. Spengler made the same error as Fukuyama: Human history hasn't happened yet. The only way to validate these theories of history is to become immortal.

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