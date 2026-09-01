Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Realist's avatar
Realist
2h

"He Did It His Way"

Trump is a puppet and does only as he is told.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Constantin von Hoffmeister · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture