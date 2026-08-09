Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

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Abner Knight's avatar
Abner Knight
2h

The West is at war with itself. Suicide by Russia is how Germany is deciding to finish the job.

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Realist's avatar
Realist
4hEdited

"Now it is time to shoot back."

'Shoot back' for what?

A German war against Russia would be even stupider than the last time.

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