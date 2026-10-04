WHAT is this German doing in Russia during the Ukraine conflict? Should the West be scared of Russia or should Russia be scared of Germany? The Expat American in Moscow questions Constantin von Hoffmeister as they take a walking tour through Moscow in a park of retired Soviet statues and through the busy city streets! Do you agree or disagree with this German? Is he brave to come here? Would YOU dare to come to Moscow now? How do Moscow streets compare to YOURS? Do YOU know where they are headed? Is this what you thought Russia looked like and is it a scary place?