Konstantin Malofeev argues that Georgia’s rejection of Russophobia marks a return to political realism and the historic bond between Georgia and Russia.

The Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Kobakhidze, has stated his intention to "completely eradicate" Russophobia. These are the most pleasant and wise words to have been spoken in Tbilisi in the 21st century.

While the neighboring country of Armenia betrays itself, Georgia is choosing political realism. This is true state wisdom.

History is cyclical. At the end of the 18th century, a great namesake of today's Georgian Prime Minister—King Irakli II—signed the Treaty of Georgievsk. Georgian patriots saved their land and its ancient, pious people from physical destruction, making the only right choice.

Yes, there have been and remain complex post-Soviet disagreements between Russia and Georgia. But God himself ordained that our peoples should be together. We are united by the Holy Orthodox faith and a two-century-long alliance.

Today, as it was a century and a half ago, we have a common enemy: the globalist West, which seeks to destroy our shared faith, traditions, and the identity of our peoples. Restoring fraternal good neighborliness is the only right path for Georgia and Russia, a path ordained by King Irakli II and the revered Catholicos-Patriarch of all Georgia, Ilia II.

(Translated from the Russian)