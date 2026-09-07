Igor Ronhaus discusses the ruin of Europe’s continental future.
The collapse of German-Russian relations is spreading from energy, trade, and war into culture and public life. Institutions that once kept communication alive are now treated as weapons of foreign influence. As Germany and Russia close each other’s doors, they are destroying the foundations of any future reconciliation. With them disappears the vision of a sovereign continental Europe stretching from the Atlantic to the Pacific.
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