Bob Hickok examines how Marine Le Pen’s return to the 2027 presidential race, her partnership with Jordan Bardella, and the National Rally’s commanding poll lead have brought France’s patriotic movement closer to power than ever.

France has entered the final stretch before the 2027 presidential vote with Marine Le Pen far ahead of every rival. A Toluna Harris Interactive survey published on August 24, based on fieldwork among 1,764 registered voters, places her between 35 and 38 percent across five first-round fields. Her closest rivals reach only 16 or 17 percent. The same poll gives her 68 percent against Jean-Luc Mélenchon, 57 percent against Gabriel Attal, and 55 percent against Édouard Philippe in possible runoffs. A poll remains a snapshot, yet a lead of almost twenty points carries a plain message. The National Rally has become the main vessel for French anger, hope, and desire for renewal. Years of Macron rule have left record debt, weak growth, strained public services, falling authority, and a widespread sense that Paris serves systems before citizens. The old center still asks voters to fear political change. A growing share of France now fears five more years of the same course. The patriotic current has moved from protest toward power, and Le Pen stands at its head.