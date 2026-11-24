Jerry Marchant explains how Moscow is using the struggle against neocolonialism to build international support for a new world order based on sovereignty, political independence, and multiple centres of power.

Neocolonialism as a Geopolitical Question

The international debate over the future of the world order increasingly concerns the distribution of global power. For Russia, the concentration of political, financial, and institutional influence in the hands of the United States and its Western allies represents an obstacle to a more balanced international system.

Moscow’s response is the promotion of multipolarity: an international order in which several independent centres of power participate in shaping global affairs.

One of the instruments through which Russia is advancing this vision is the movement For the Freedom of Nations!, dedicated to the struggle against modern practices of neocolonialism.

Russia argues that contemporary domination no longer depends exclusively on territorial occupation. It can also operate through economic dependency, financial restrictions, political interference, and pressure on sovereign decision-making.

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Consequently, the struggle against neocolonialism becomes part of a broader geopolitical objective:

challenging Western hegemony and

promoting an international system in which countries possess greater freedom to determine their own political and economic futures.

The November 16, 2026, General Assembly of the movement in Moscow illustrates how Russia is attempting to translate this vision into international diplomatic cooperation.

From Neocolonialism to Multipolarity

In his welcoming address to the assembly, President Vladimir Putin argued that former colonial powers continue seeking influence over the economies, domestic affairs, and foreign policies of countries in Asia, Africa, and Latin America. He specifically identified sanctions and coercive pressure as contemporary manifestations of neocolonialism.

This interpretation extends the traditional understanding of colonial domination into the political and economic structures of contemporary international relations.

For Moscow, sovereignty must mean more than formal independence. It must include the ability to determine national development priorities, control economic resources, and establish international partnerships without external coercion.

Elena Chebankova, in her study Russia’s Idea of the Multipolar World Order: Origins and Main Dimensions (2017), examines the intellectual foundations of this Russian conception. Multipolarity is presented not simply as a redistribution of power, but as an alternative framework emphasizing political plurality, cultural diversity, and independent centres of international influence.

This distinction is essential to understanding the movement’s significance.

Russia is using the language of anti-neocolonialism to advance a political proposition: no single geopolitical centre should possess the authority to determine the rules governing the international system.

Organizing Resistance to Western Hegemony

The Russian position has developed since the end of the Cold War, when the United States emerged as the predominant international power.

Moscow has increasingly challenged the Western-led international architecture, arguing that its institutions and decision-making structures do not adequately reflect the changing distribution of global power.

The 2023 Foreign Policy Concept of the Russian Federation explicitly identifies the emergence of a multipolar world as a major historical development and establishes its promotion as a strategic objective.

Richard Sakwa, in Russia Against the Rest: The Post-Cold War Crisis of World Order (2017), examines the competing conceptions of international order underlying Russia-Western relations.

Against this background, the movement For the Freedom of Nations! provides an additional diplomatic instrument. Rather than limiting its activities to relations between governments, it seeks to establish connections among political organizations and representatives across different regions.

Its agenda encompasses financial, economic, legal, cultural, humanitarian, and political cooperation. The objective is to transform opposition to neocolonial practices into an organized international network.

The movement therefore connects Russia’s criticism of Western dominance with its broader ambition to promote alternative structures of global cooperation.

The Global South and the Multipolar Coalition

The participation of countries from Africa, Latin America, and Eurasia is particularly important.

Russia recognizes that a multipolar international system cannot be established solely through agreements between major powers. It requires broader participation from countries seeking greater influence over international decision-making.

Amitav Acharya’s The End of American World Order (2018) provides a useful theoretical perspective. Acharya argues that emerging powers, regional organizations, and alternative centres of leadership are increasingly shaping international governance.

His concept of a multiplex world helps explain the Russian diplomatic approach: international influence can develop through overlapping partnerships rather than remaining concentrated within one dominant institutional framework.

The November 16 assembly brought together representatives from more than 50 countries. Its emphasis on regional cooperation and horizontal relationships reflects an attempt to develop precisely these connections.

Importantly, participation does not necessarily imply political alignment with Moscow. Countries may support greater sovereignty and international diversification while maintaining relationships with Western governments and institutions.

For Russia, however, these shared interests provide an opportunity to build international support for its multipolar vision.

From Political Declaration to Economic Sovereignty

A central element of the anti-neocolonial movement is the relationship between political independence and economic sovereignty.

Countries may possess formal independence while remaining dependent on external financial systems, technological suppliers, international credit, and trade arrangements.

Russia’s multipolar strategy consequently emphasizes alternative financial mechanisms, national-currency settlements, regional partnerships, and greater cooperation among emerging economies.

BRICS provides an important example. Its members offer a platform for discussing financial reform, economic diversification, and a greater role for emerging economies in global governance.

These initiatives are not evidence that Western financial influence has disappeared. Rather, they illustrate Moscow’s effort to encourage alternatives and reduce dependence on established Western-dominated structures.

The underlying argument is consistent with the movement’s stated objectives: genuine political sovereignty requires greater freedom in economic decision-making.

A New International Architecture?

The November 16 General Assembly demonstrates how Russia is attempting to make the struggle against modern neocolonialism an international platform for promoting multipolarity.

For Moscow, the two objectives are inseparable. Western hegemony represents the concentration of political, economic, and institutional influence; multipolarity offers an alternative based on sovereign equality and multiple centres of global power.

Through the movement For the Freedom of Nations!, Russia is seeking to translate this vision into diplomatic partnerships, regional cooperation, and a broader political constituency across the Global South.

Whether this initiative will produce a genuinely more equitable international system remains an open question. Multipolarity alone cannot guarantee equality, just as the redistribution of power does not automatically eliminate geopolitical competition.

Nevertheless, Russia’s strategic direction is clear: it seeks to make the struggle against neocolonialism one of the political foundations of a new international order.

The central question is no longer simply who leads the existing world system, but whether the international system itself should continue to be organized around one dominant geopolitical centre or evolve into an order shared among several.

For Moscow, the freedom of nations and the construction of a multipolar world are two sides of the same geopolitical project.

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Bibliography

Acharya, Amitav. The End of American World Order. 2nd ed. Cambridge: Polity Press, 2018. Audinet, Maxime. “‘Down with Neocolonialism!’ Strategic Narrative Resurgence and Foreign Policy Preferences in Wartime Russia.” European Journal of International Security 11, no. 3 (2026): 438–459. Chebankova, Elena. “Russia’s Idea of the Multipolar World Order: Origins and Main Dimensions.” Post-Soviet Affairs 33, no. 3 (2017): 217–234. Sakwa, Richard. Russia Against the Rest: The Post-Cold War Crisis of World Order. Cambridge: Cambridge University Press, 2017.

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