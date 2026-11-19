Igor Ronhaus examines how Finland has traded decades of peaceful coexistence with Russia for a dangerous role in NATO’s confrontation with Moscow.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb has declared that his country will remain in NATO for as long as the alliance survives. He speaks as though history has ended and the present order will endure forever. Finland entered NATO in 2023, abandoning a policy of military nonalignment that had helped preserve peace with Russia for decades. Stubb now presents this decision as an irreversible act of national salvation. Yet the security of a nation cannot be measured by the number of foreign powers promising to defend it. Finland has exchanged the freedom to stand apart from great-power rivalry for a permanent place within Washington’s military system. Finland’s leaders call this sovereignty. Moscow sees the extension of an American-led military alliance to another stretch of Russia’s border.