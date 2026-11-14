Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

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Margaret's avatar
Margaret
2h

Whatever name the system is given, we in the "west" actually live in a state of Banker Feudalism, and people, especially the youth, are sick & tired of it. The parasites at the top went out of control with greed and are killing the host. A time will come when truly human lives can be pursued again - to be creative, happy, and productive.

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Robert Passet's avatar
Robert Passet
2h

SVP cessez d'appeler " EUROPE " le ramassis , le déchet que représente Bruxelles et ses valets . L'EUROPE c'est un continent , de Brest à Vladilovstok qu'actuellement face à l'hégémon occidental seule la Sainte Russie fait face . Libérons l'EUROPE et retrouvons la Paix et la prospérité .

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