Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

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Realist's avatar
Realist
2m

Great article.

One has to wonder when the Europeans will tire of U.S. subjugation — if ever.

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Rosa Maria's avatar
Rosa Maria
1h

Wunderbar! Heute habe ich etwas neues gelernt.

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