Dimitrios Kisoudis explains why Europe’s real divide is no longer between left and right but between Atlanticists and Eurasianists.

Left and right are geopolitically irrelevant. I may be able to explain why the left or the right has only the option of choosing West or East, but I cannot thereby bring the entire political tendency over to my side. The politically decisive distinction is geopolitical. That is why the Querfront does not run between left and right, but within both left and right. AfD state parliamentarian Hans-Thomas Tillschneider put this fact definitively into words on October 7, 2022.

Exactly one year later, the situation and the political landscape were thrown into profound disarray. Hamas’s Operation Al-Aqsa Flood infused the political confrontation with eschatology by framing the coming conflict in West Asia in relation to the construction of the Third Temple, which the Temple movement seeks to build on the Temple Mount near the Al-Aqsa Mosque. Since then, the recoding of the right as pro-Western and anti-Islamic has gathered momentum.

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As is so often the case with Jerusalem, the lines of conflict can be extended across every continent along religious and confessional divisions. The Iran war has added the dimension of fossil energy and reopened the question of the regulation of maritime navigation under international law. A predictive connection between red heifers and the supply of sulfuric acid is beginning to emerge. The eschatological dimension does not mean that rational interests—raw materials, security, or hegemony—are absent from war. But at the highest level, these interests are spiritually embedded, or even subsumed.

Europe is incapable of operating independently on this level. Because it has not been politically consolidated into a civilization, as China, India, or even Turkey have, but instead remains mentally trapped within the Pax Americana and conducts politics in the vacuum of post-history, it is incapable even of defining its material interests. This applies equally to the center, the right, and the left. The transformation may be taking place on the material level, but it can only be perceived on the spiritual level. Here lies the justification for a metapolitics that nevertheless follows rules different from the naive hegemony of slogans and talking points cultivated by the New Right.

Since the moment of its birth, the political center has been bound by rituals that, in the practice of statecraft, stand above even the constitution. The right has achieved success through a populism based on a simple appeal to common sense. Yet it cannot reach its ultimate destination by this means. Spiritually, populism does not merely stand exposed; it stands obediently before the closed barrier leading into the innermost chamber of power. And the left—clans, Hamas, postcolonialism—has been recut into a negative template against which a right is being shaped that will be compatible with the coming wars against “Islam.”

Political groupings in Europe are permitted only to play roles, not to act. Some leaders are barely recognizable anymore. And admission into the realm of power must be paid for in the same currency with which Faust once purchased earthly riches.

But shaping Europe into a civilization within a multipolar world is not a task for the moment. It is more like constructing a great building. Like the Capitoline Hill. Or Cologne Cathedral.

(Translated from the German)

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