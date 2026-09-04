European expansion created the heights of European excellence. Today, in a prolonged era of post-World War II decadence and delusion, European countries, including America and Australia, are becoming increasingly less European.
In this conversation, Alexander Nelson explains what Europeanism actually is, why the concept still matters, and whether it has a future. We also discuss his experiences traveling internationally and witnessing the patterns in his research firsthand.
TOPICS:
The meaning of Europeanism
European expansion and civilizational peak
Post-war cultural and demographic shifts
The relevance of European identity going forward
On-the-ground observations from global travel
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