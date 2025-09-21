The Otter argues that NATO has, since its inception, served to keep Europe subordinated to U.S. control by blocking ties with Russia and enforcing vassalization under the guise of defense.

It was the first Secretary General of NATO, Lord Hastings Ismay, who stated that the alliance’s purpose is “to keep the Soviet Union out, the Americans in, and the Germans down.” This blunt admission unveils the true intent of NATO’s foundational role as not an alliance for mutual defense, but in subordinating Europe to the interests of the USA.

NATO is portrayed as a bulwark against external threats protecting the so-called West, but throughout its history it has systematically suppressed European autonomy, economically drained the continent, and prevented strategic economic ties with Russia. Despite the current narrative of Europe not paying its share, which current Secretary General Mark Rutte has gleefully endorsed while calling Donald Trump “daddy,” the truth is that Europe has paid an ample price while allowing itself to become vassalized by America.

Charles de Gaulle warned that Europe would become a protectorate of the United States, and looking back now, his warning appears prophetic. From the Suez Crisis to Nord Stream 2, the United States has advocated against European interests through the framework of NATO. The European Union has devolved into subservient puppet states under a country that persistently erodes their independence.

Rebuilding Europe in America’s Image

At the end of World War II, Europe lay in ruins. The US sought to reshape the continent in alignment with its strategic interests. NATO was established on April 4, 1949, as a collective defense organization under Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty. Its unspoken goal was the prevention of German militarism; however, America, with the understanding that German remilitarization was inevitable, in 1955 integrated West Germany into NATO. This ended the Allied occupation of Germany, but rearmament was achieved under strict alliance oversight. Instead of reducing the number of military bases in Germany, the US government increased its number under the auspices of containing the Soviet Union, when in reality this was a proverbial boot on Germany’s neck. Declassified documents reveal that the United States’ intention was a “double containment” of Germany and the Soviet Union. So begins the vassalization of Europe through NATO.

American pressure through NATO brought Europe’s next humiliation in 1956. The United Kingdom and France invaded Egypt with the assistance of Israel in order to regain control of the Suez Canal, which Egyptian president Gamal Abdel Nasser had nationalized, foisting control from the French Suez Canal Company. The Suez Crisis threatened European autonomy and a key trade route. US President Dwight D. Eisenhower sought to preserve US influence in Arab countries, preventing them from aligning with the Soviet Union. The United States government had been championing decolonization, and allowing Franco-British adventurism would have undermined America’s credibility. Eisenhower threatened to withhold financial support from Britain, leading to a humiliating retreat exposing the limits of European power without U.S. approval. European nations were disciplined, learning that independent actions could invite American reprisals, further entrenching their reliance on Washington.

Post-Cold War Suppression of Europe’s Will

As the Cold War drew to a close in 1990, and talks on German Reunification were underway, U.S. Secretary of State James Baker and German Chancellor Helmut Kohl provided assurances to Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev that NATO would not expand “one inch eastward.” However, these promises were swiftly disregarded. By 1999, NATO had incorporated Poland, Hungary, and the Czech Republic, pushing its borders closer to Russia despite internal European debates about alternative security frameworks.

This expansion suppressed nascent European proposals for a more inclusive, pan-continental security architecture that might have fostered independence from US dominance. France and Germany were discussing revitalizing organizations like the Western European Union to create a broader European security system. American policymakers viewed such alternatives as a threat to American influence. The United States began actively promoting NATO enlargement to keep Europe tethered to transatlantic structures. This not only alienated Russia, but also ensured Europe remained dependent on US military leadership and decision-making.

The “Freeloader” Myth

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that European NATO members fail to pay their "dues,” implying a financial burden on the U.S. In reality, NATO has no "dues" or "bills" — contributions are voluntary based on the 2% GDP guideline agreed in 2014. European nations contribute around 2.27% of their collective GDP, but these countries have a lower GDP than America, making their monetary contributions significantly lower. The US offers 3.2% of its GDP to NATO, making its contribution marginally higher. The new spending targets of 5% per member state will put a significant strain on already battered European economies, further cementing that NATO serves as a cudgel to batter European nations.

Despite putting in more money, America benefits substantially from NATO standardization protocols, which ensure interoperability. This effectively locks European nations into purchasing military equipment from American firms. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, arms imports by European states increased by 155% between 2015-19 and 2020-24, with the U.S. supplying 64% of imports by European NATO members during that period. This equates to billions in transfers. The United States’ arms sales total $318.7 billion, with Europe accounting for 35% of that figure. Europe spent approximately $111.5 billion on American arms in 2024 (this figure excludes Ukraine), while the US contribution to NATO’s budget stands at 15.9% of the €4.6 billion, making their total contribution €731 million — or a tiny fraction (roughly 0.0026%) of US GDP. Trump’s claims that Europe is full of “freeloaders” considers only part of the equation, as the United States profits to the tune of over one hundred billion dollars from European nations through the NATO mandate.

While the United States profits heavily from European arms purchases, domestic arms industries stagnate due to this forced reliance. European NATO countries source two-thirds of their imports from America, undermining local manufacturers like Germany’s Rheinmetall or France’s Thales. The cost of this reality negatively impacts European innovation and job growth. The European Commission’s spring 2025 forecast warns that ramping up defense spending to meet NATO targets could exacerbate this, as fragmented national industries struggle to compete, leading to higher costs and reduced innovation. America vampirically drains Europe while crying foul about its own political decisions to spend an exorbitant amount of its GDP on defense.

We have entered a geopolitical reality where Europe will become more dependent on US weapons to fill the gap for the new 5% GDP targets for 2032. Innovation will stagger as European firms have to focus on scaling up to meet increased demand, putting R&D on the backburner. Europe stands to lose more autonomy instead of increasing it through these new spending targets.

The Energy Weapon: Preventing Euro-Russian Ties

NATO’s strategic imperatives have extended beyond military alliances to actively disrupt Europe’s potential for deeper economic integration with Russia, particularly in the energy sector. Euro-Russian energy ties have been viewed as a threat to American hegemony, leading to America’s vocal opposition to projects like Nord Stream 2, and contributing to Europe’s forced pivot to costlier alternatives. This interference has isolated Europe from affordable Russian gas while it has enriched U.S. energy exporters, exacerbating economic strain on a continent that is already facing rising energy costs.

The Nord Stream pipelines, designed to deliver Russian natural gas directly to Germany under the Baltic Sea, represented a pathway to energy security and lower costs for Europe, potentially reducing prices by 30-40% through diversified supply. The U.S. vehemently opposed Nord Stream 2 from its inception, framing it as a tool for Russian influence that would bypass Ukraine and undermine European unity. In 2019, the Trump administration imposed sanctions under the Protecting Europe’s Energy Security Act, which targeted companies involved in pipeline construction. Bipartisan congressional efforts were launched to halt the project, citing concerns over Russia’s ability to “weaponize” energy.

The culmination came with the September 2022 sabotage of the pipelines, which released massive methane emissions. Allegations of American (and Ukrainian) involvement have surfaced repeatedly, including reports of US Navy divers planting explosives during NATO’s BALTOPS 22 exercise, with Norwegian assistance in detonation. The incident effectively severed a key Euro-Russian link, forcing Europe into a hasty diversification that favored American suppliers. Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) shipments to Europe reached a record 8.5 million metric tons in December 2024. By May 2025, the EU imported 4.6 billion cubic meters of U.S. LNG monthly, with the U.S. accounting for 50.7% of the EU’s total LNG imports in Q1 2025 — up from negligible levels pre-2022.

Multipolarity as the Solution

The past is now the past, and Europe is now in a position where NATO’s actions over the decades have prevented fruitful economic ties with Russia, which could indeed have prevented the Ukraine War, while also providing much-needed energy security. These relations may heal over time, but Europe must not wait for the stars to align. She must wake up to the reality that her potential is tied down by Washington and its military bases that colonize the continent.

If Europe cannot look beyond the star-spangled albatross around her neck, she risks becoming permanently vassalized by the United States. Mending the relationship with Russia might not currently be in the cards, but Europe can look beyond the West towards the East and Africa. Nigeria and Mozambique are poised to provide LNG for Europe, which could be expedited with European investments. Europe has the capability to secure its energy sources and bolster its economy if she is brave enough to rise above being a lapdog for an economy that parasitizes her.

European leaders claim to seek “strategic autonomy,” but unless they realize the damage NATO has done to the continent, they will never be sovereign. The world is headed towards multipolarity as Trump’s tariffs have shuffled the global economic system in ways previously thought unimaginable. New alliances are forming, and former enemies like India and China are beginning to have warm relations. Trading blocs are forming that will exclude the United States due to its capricious nature. The writing is on the wall, but will European leaders read the message already etched into the future ahead?