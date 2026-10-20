Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

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Tatjana's avatar
Tatjana
2h

Why am I not surprised? Because I watched many documentaries about how it all started by Euromaidan in Ukraine. Alex Krainer reported about signs that these riots are organized (someone brought a big box of bottles for Molotov coctails by a fork-lift truck!). That's why I can predict where this is leading. The western psychopathic parasites (financial and corporative oligarchy) has decided that Europe should become Ukraine 2.0. To tempting not to use 400 million population for cannon fodder against Russia...

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Tx101's avatar
Tx101
2h

Such a shame that Trump has fucked things up so badly that the same kind of people that destroyed France and the uk are about to sweep the next 2 elections and enact policies, pass legislation, and make changes that will keep them in power long enough to do the same here.

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