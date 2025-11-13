Multipolar Press

Joanna Martin
7h

You begin your article by spewing contempt for MY ancestors! [I always thought they were brave to come here (starting in the 1620s) when there were no welfare wagons to greet them & hand out free stuff. The English ones really did object to The Church of England. One of them, a nonconformist pastor, refused to pay for a license to preach in England and was fined. So he came to America.] You don't know anything about the kind of people who settled America - you just read about it in a writing by someone who despised America and you adopted the other person's thoughts as your own.

Shame on you.

Serugian Society
15h

Interesting article but "the West" includes more than just the UK and America. France, Germany, northern Italy, Switzerland, and the Dutch countries are also included. All of these countries are products of the Latin speaking western half of Christendom after the schism of 1054. Eastern Europe, on the other hand, is largely (though not completely) a product of the culture of Orthodox Christianity whose center moved from Constantinople to Russia after its invasion by the Turks in 1453. That is ultimately what accounts for the cultural differences between the two halves of Europe. America is still the most religious country in the West even though Christianity is going through a rough patch due to its flirtation with "Christian" nationalism. But the West is still a beacon of hope for oppressed peoples all over the world. Hence, the "immigration crisis."

