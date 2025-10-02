Europe cannot become a pole in the multipolar world for the simple reason that it lacks the essence of sovereignty. Sovereignty in the modern era rests ultimately on nuclear arms, and only those who wield them command true independence of action. The European Union has none of its own. France alone possesses a limited arsenal, yet even Paris aligns its strategic decisions with Washington.

The EU as a whole remains a vassal structure, bound to American power both militarily and economically. The destruction of Nord Stream 2 revealed this subservience with striking clarity: a vital artery for Europe’s energy security was obliterated, and instead of defending its own lifeline, Europe looked away in silence. In Ukraine, the EU wages war by proxy at America’s behest, pouring resources into a conflict that undermines its own interests while advancing Washington’s designs.

Meanwhile, Europe weakens itself further by opening its gates to waves of mass immigration, altering its ethnic composition in ways that deconstruct its historical nations and corrode the very identity that once gave the continent coherence.

The rejection of Russian oil and gas, under American pressure, has gutted Europe’s industrial base and driven up costs for ordinary citizens, hastening deindustrialization.

A true pole requires autonomy, power, and self-confidence. Europe, tethered to the Atlanticist leash, trades all three for dependency. Thus, in the multipolar order emerging, it will not be an independent force but a subordinate appendage of the United States.