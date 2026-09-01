Robert Steuckers explains how Europe can escape foreign domination and recover its sovereignty through a radical Third Way rooted in its peoples, history, and continental destiny.

This essay was originally published in The Scorpion, issue 9, spring 1986.

Firstly, can we establish that there is a “European history” and if there is, in what way do we see it? As a history of the European peoples or as a history of the structures which have ruled over the territories today considered to be part of Europe? The question may appear novel, complex or even purposeless. The seeming simplicity of the question disguises a real complexity. The novelty of the question may be overshadowed if we do not understand the purpose we have in posing it.