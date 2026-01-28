Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marledonna's avatar
Marledonna
1h

To me it feels like the despicable cretins in power in the EU feel the heat and try to safe their asses. Suddenly they discovered diplomacy, but still refusing to find a diplomatic solution for the western provoked conflict in Ukraine. Another distraction for the plebs?

These persons are all criminal warmongers, their actions, desinformation and outright lies have resulted in the death of many (Boris Johnson torpeding the Istanbul agreement in 2022) and they should be brought to justice.

Reply
Share
Brad St Aubrée de Claré's avatar
Brad St Aubrée de Claré
2h

This is warfare by other means and India will face horrors it cannot comprehend due to this actions it's peoples conduct. Ask any American, British, or Swedish woman and they will tell you the truth.

Reply
Share
1 reply
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Constantin von Hoffmeister · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture