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slavka gough's avatar
slavka gough
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https://larrycjohnson.substack.com/p/trump-talks-peace-while-the-cia-is?r=38hvx&utm_medium=ios

I don’t think it is up to Europe

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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
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Stop kidding yourself. Kiev is nowhere near any kind of breaking point, as long as the rulers are safe from any Russian attack and sweet western cash is still flowing (yes, they will get the next handout).

As for the Ukrainians press-ganged into the army, nobody cares. We also are assured for four and a half years that Ukraine is out of everything from men to burrito coverings, but they never seem to run out.

For that matter, for four and a half years now, we've heard that Russia is done with the West, they're done negotiating, no for real this time no really, they're going to take the gloves off just you wait and see. But they never do, and the West keeps escalating, having lost all fear of Russia.

Speaking of escalating

- yes, european living standards are deteriorating. Nobody cares. Yes, the europeans are chucking what remains of democracy. Nobody cares.

The european elites get to preen themselves morally, get to play Winston Churchill, without the slightest risk to their own necks. They smell blood, and when they want something, they will let nothing get in their way.

Yes, "Ukrainian" attacks on Russia are really American attacks. What is Russia going to do about it?

Contrast NATO ruthlessness Nd aggression with Russian design and indecision.

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