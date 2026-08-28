Michael Kumpmann explores Eduard Limonov’s explosive fusion of revolutionary politics, youth culture, and radical freedom—and its lasting influence on the Identitarian Movement.

The majority of the New Right is at least rudimentarily familiar with the philosophy of Alexander Dugin. However, Eduard Limonov, who worked with Dugin for decades, is almost absent from the discussion. Nevertheless, he too developed an interesting philosophy that is certainly worth a look.

The first fundamental thing that can be said about Eduard Limonov is that fashion, youth culture, politics, and philosophy are inseparable in his work. His National Bolshevik Party was thus not meant to be a party like the AfD (Alternative for Germany) but rather a mix of political party, punk group, and avant-garde. This influence also partially spilled over into the early texts of Alexander Dugin and is, for instance, a reason why Dugin’s “Arctogea Manifesto” finishes the “list of most significant philosophers” with John Lydon from the Sex Pistols.

Direct Predecessor of the Identitarian Movement

This is precisely why Limonov must be seen as a direct predecessor of the Identitarian Movement, trends like Vaporwave, and individuals like Chris Ares. Surprisingly, however, Limonov nowhere mentions Stanley Kubrick’s film A Clockwork Orange. And this is despite the fact that his movement often really acts like a transfer of the youth gangs there into reality.