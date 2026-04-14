Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

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JohnSmith
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The part that interests me most is the steep decline in religious "awareness" (let's call it that). People no longer know the fundamentals of their faith. Everything becomes a superficial and ignorant ritual. It reminds me so much of the second law of thermodynamics, which states entropy. Entropy is the measure of a system's disorder. All systems naturally tend toward maximum disorder, leading to complete self-destruction. And it must be said that powerful forces, both terrestrial and supernatural, push toward this entropy. The task of the clergy and intellectuals is to bring these fundamentals to light. Dugin is right to complain; he would do better to organize concrete initiatives for further study and explanation.

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