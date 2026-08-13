Duty to Your People
Live and work for your own!
A people and a place. Nationalism is definitionally and inherently racial. In this no-holds-barred speech, Zach Kidd delivers a message of unity among one’s biological brothers. A prominent speaker on nationalism and historical revisionism in the modern day, Zach delivers the fourth speech of the night at the LIVE event held in NYC sponsored by Multipolar Press on July 18, 2026.
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