Simon Rorschach reveals a real-world Arrakis in Syria, where Israel arms Druze sietches, Washington ushers a former jihadist into the imperial court, and Syria’s Fremen face the oldest question in Dune: who uses whom?

Southern Syria has become a smaller version of Arrakis. In Frank Herbert’s Dune, the Emperor and the Great Houses speak of duty, peace, and lawful rule while fighting for control of the spice. The Fremen enter their calculations as a military resource: desert warriors who know the land, endure hardship, and can tip the balance between rival powers. The Druze occupy a similar place in Israel’s policy toward Syria. Tel Aviv calls itself their protector, though strategic need has shaped the relationship from the start. During the long and bloody conflict between Israel and Syria, Israeli leaders have looked upon the Druze as a force that could secure the northern frontier, weaken Damascus, and help extend Israeli power across southern Syria. Like the Fremen, the Druze possess a distinct faith, strong communal bonds, and a reputation for armed resistance. These qualities help them survive amid hostile neighbors, yet they also attract foreign powers seeking local fighters. The rulers of Arrakis want Fremen strength while pursuing imperial aims; Israel wants Druze strength while pursuing security, territory, and regional domination.