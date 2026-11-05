Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

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Jose Francisco Sousa Alves's avatar
Jose Francisco Sousa Alves
1h

Good review, though I don't agree with: “repeatedly opposed the policies of the Russian government.” Dugin is an unconditional supporter of Putin.

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