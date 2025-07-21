Multipolar Press

Steven Work
Steven Work
Jul 21Edited

" .. The rituals of liberal democracy mask baby sacrifices, predation, and metaphysical perversion. This is the true form of the elite: witches, rapists, and destroyers. Satan is no longer hiding. .."

Yes, greater Clarity brings freedom from evil-Blinding enslavement.

" .. We have accepted forgetfulness as normality. ... No longer is sin resisted; it is affirmed, celebrated, and legalized. Homosexual marriage is not merely tolerated; it is declared sacred. .."

These follow what Saint Thomas Aquinas defines as harms due to sin, and I extended to explain how and why we are here.

Ever wonder why the world grows more insane every generation?

AI generated audio overview of this article;

https://notebooklm.google.com/notebook/8066f0fc-c4b7-4ab7-a667-75b84c39c8f8/audio

"Multiverse Journal - Index Number 2225:, 21st July 2025, The Profound Sickness: An Anti-Abortion Apologetic"

https://stevenwork.substack.com/p/multiverse-journal-index-number-2225

Synagogue of Satan minions had long ago captured all significant instatutions and turned them against us.

Our Speech has been functionally silenced in two ways from coordinated gov-corp actions since before 1979.

AI generated audio overview of article;

https://notebooklm.google.com/notebook/9fc1b713-4c44-49bd-9c29-04fc3fe09744/audio

"Multiverse Journal - Index Number 2223:, 14th July 2025, State's Organized Planned Disempowerment of the American Citizen"

http://stevenwork.substack.com/p/multiverse-journal-index-number-2223

Everywhere Abortion is Legal the State should not have a monopoly on violence.

Want a legal reason to refuse State's authority?

AI generated audio overview of this article;

https://notebooklm.google.com/notebook/0a0572a6-8c54-4bbf-a3eb-829aae5e81e4/audio

"Multiverse Journal - Index Number 2222:, 12th July 2025, State's Monopoly on Violence is unLawful by it's own Actions and Laws"

https://stevenwork.substack.com/p/multiverse-journal-index-number-2222

Henry Solospiritus
Henry Solospiritus
Jul 21

From here, it seems civilization doesn’t really need governments all that much! Bureaucrats are mad! A well ordered marketplace would be nice!

