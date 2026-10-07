Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

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World Insights's avatar
World Insights
43m

https://substack.com/@priyamgulati007/note/p-219137772?r=7fwo1s

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Daniel Beegan's avatar
Daniel Beegan
1h

Russia is fortunate to have Vladimir Putin as its leader.

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