Alexander Dugin calls for the spiritual and cultural heritage of the Russian North to be revived as a living tradition, envisioning Russia as a “world of worlds” in which every people preserves its unique identity.

(Translated from the original Russian article, available here.)

Philosopher and Director of the Tsargrad Institute Alexander Dugin has called for the heritage of the Russian North to become part of contemporary life rather than remain merely a museum treasure. He made these remarks at the conference “The Russian North: Civilizational Heritage and a Vision of the Future.”

The northern territories have preserved layers of ancient Russian culture and pre-Schism identity. Dugin compared their preservation to a process of freezing and proposed that the time had now come for a “thaw”—the restoration of this heritage to the people.

Share

“This encyclopedia of frozen Russian life needs to be thawed. In my view, it is important not to turn it into a museum, but to open it up and make it accessible to the people. We must thaw Russian sacredness,” Dugin said.

As an example, he cited the works of Nikolai Klyuev. According to the philosopher, the poet’s verses and long poems contain profound expressions of the Russian people’s worldview that modern readers can scarcely understand without detailed commentary. These include the names, festivals, imagery, and meanings associated with the Old Believer culture of the Russian North.

Photo: Tsargrad

Dugin also proposed studying the organic relationship between human beings and the natural environment and geographical space of the North. He considers it insufficient to regard the region merely as a place where people go to earn money temporarily.

“When we view a territory through the lens of rotational shift work—people arrive, earn money, leave, and then either return or stay away—we sever the connection between human beings and the environment in which they live. Their presence here is temporary. But what we need is for people to live permanently in the North,” the philosopher emphasized.

Alexander Dugin devoted particular attention to the interaction between Russian culture and the cultures of the Finno-Ugric and other northern peoples. He opposed both the suppression of their distinctive identities and the exclusion of Russian culture from the shared cultural space.

“We must recognize our own dignity, have confidence in ourselves, develop, and grow stronger—but not at the expense of others,” he declared.

After all, the cultures of smaller peoples must likewise be regarded not as museum exhibits, but as living worlds: “Russia must be a world of worlds, where every people constitutes a world of its own.”

(Translated from the Russian)

New Book from Multipolar Press!

Alexander Dugin — THE EPSTEIN WARS: How the West Is Setting the World on Fire