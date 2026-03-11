This essay was originally published here.

We are rotting. But in the rot, something slithers. Oswald Spengler looked at Europe and saw an old woman, lips painted to hide the cracks. Alexander Dugin looks at the world and sees a battlefield, lines drawn in blood. Faustian man, the one who reaches beyond, the builder of cathedrals, the engineer of apocalypse—he built too much, reached too far, and now he drowns in the very ocean he sought to conquer. What is left? A new war, not just a war of nations, but of Being itself. The Fourth Political Theory does not weep for the West like Spengler does. It laughs. It sharpens its knife. It declares the old ideologies dead and shoves their corpses into the dirt. It calls for something new, something beyond liberalism, beyond communism, beyond fascism—a return, but not to tradition as a museum piece. Tradition as a weapon.

Spengler knew. He knew that civilizations, like men, grow old, grow weak, collapse under their own weight. But what happens when an old man refuses to die? Look at Europe: a continent in the final stages of consumption, wheezing out empty slogans about “democracy” and “human rights” while its cities burn and its borders dissolve. Faustian man, trapped in his own creation, unable to let go, clinging to the dream of eternal progress as it spirals into the void. But Dugin does not speak of decline; he speaks of war. Spengler’s Age of the Caesars, not as a lament but as a prophecy. The great men will return, but they will not be European. Europe has forgotten how to breed conquerors. The new Caesars will come from elsewhere, from civilizations still young enough to believe in destiny.

Share

Pseudomorphosis: Spengler’s beautiful word for the suffocation of a young civilization by the corpse of an old one. Europe strangled Russia for centuries, forced it into its clothes, made it speak its language, pretend to be something it was not. But Russia was never Faustian. It never needed to be. The Third Rome was always waiting, biding its time, watching as Europe gutted itself on the altar of its own hubris. And now? The pseudomorphosis is breaking. Russia sheds its Western skin, turns to its own roots: Eurasian, Orthodox, steppe-born. This is what Dugin understands: Russia is young. Russia is hungry. It does not play by the rules of the old, dying order. It is building a new one, sword in hand, where the West once held court with pen and paper, now drowned in its own ink.

And what of America? A colossus, yes, but built on air. A late-stage Faustian experiment, all technocracy and speed, but no soul. The Fourth Political Theory does not bow to it. Dugin’s vision is not American, not globalist, not universal. Spengler saw America as the inevitable extension of the Faustian will-to-power: capitalism as metaphysics, advertising as philosophy, the machine as god. Dugin sees something else: an empire that has forgotten itself, that does not even know it is an empire, devouring itself in a fever dream of liberal decay. The American Caesar will come, but he will inherit nothing but ashes.

Europe was beautiful once. Its tragedy is that it never knew how to stop. The Faustian soul was meant to create, to build, to push outward, but there was always a price. Spengler saw it: infinite expansion, infinite ambition, the dream of the limitless—until the dream breaks and the builders become squatters in their own ruins. The negative side of the Faustian spirit is its refusal to accept limits, to know when to die. And so it lingers, mechanized, bureaucratized, automated, ruled by men who have no past and no future, only the dull drone of administration. Postmodernity is just another word for rigor mortis.

But there is still power in the West. Spengler’s cycle is not yet complete, and even in decay, there are moments of terrible beauty. The last warriors of the old order—those who remember, who still have fire in their blood—are watching, waiting. The Age of the Caesars will not be gentle. Faustian man, even in his downfall, will rage. Dugin does not believe in the West’s survival, but he believes in its ability to fight, to lash out even as it falls. The question is: who will wield that rage? The globalists, the managers, the cowards who sold their inheritance for comfort? Or those who still hear the distant echo of the Gothic spires, the battle hymns, the roar of something primal and forgotten?

Multipolarity is not just a political reality. It is a metaphysical shift. Spengler hinted at it, Dugin proclaims it. The age of one civilization ruling all others is over. Faustian man wanted the whole world, but the world no longer wants him. China rises, unbroken by the West’s sickness. Islam remembers. India stirs. Russia roars. This is not a world for universal values, for human rights, for democracy in its Western sense. This is a world of civilizations, of destiny, of will. The Faustian West is now just another actor on the stage, no longer the director.

And yet, some will not accept this. The ghosts of empire linger. The old world clings to its myths, refusing to see that the tide has already turned. NATO expands, sanctions stack higher and higher, a brittle tower of spite, crumbling even as it rises, but none of it stops the slow unraveling. Europe’s leaders are sleepwalkers. The world they govern is a fiction. Spengler saw them coming: the bureaucratic class, the paper-pushers, the clerks in charge of a dying civilization. They mistake their position for power. Real power is elsewhere, shifting eastward, southward, towards those who still believe in something greater than economic growth and legal frameworks.

Dugin and Spengler, then, are not in opposition. They are bookends to the same vision: the death of the old and the birth of the new. Spengler diagnosed. Dugin does not. He prepares. The Fourth Political Theory does not seek to revive the West. It seeks to replace it. With what? That remains unclear, but clarity is for peacetime. Now is the moment of battle, of war, not only in the streets of Ukraine or Gaza or wherever the next front opens but in the mind, the soul, the very fabric of civilization itself.

We are rotting. But in the rot, something slithers. The West is dying, but it does not die quietly. It rages, it struggles, it refuses to accept its fate. Spengler tells us it is inevitable. Dugin tells us to pick a side. The only question left is: who will hold the knife?

Get Oswald Spengler ’s The Decline of the West: The One-Volume Abridged Edition .

Freshly translated, expertly abridged, annotated, and with a preface by Constantin von Hoffmeister, this single-volume edition preserves the full philosophical depth, sweeping morphology of history, and prophetic intensity of Spengler’s masterpiece while making it far more accessible and readable for contemporary audiences without sacrificing its intellectual rigor or visionary power.