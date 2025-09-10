Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tatjana Budkova's avatar
Tatjana Budkova
41m

I do not believe it is a Russian provocation or testing. I think it is clear that if Russia wanted a war with NATO, it would have done so long ago, and would not be waiting for the build-up of military capabilities.

A Kiev provocation is possible. Let’s not forget they blew up Nordstream, previously sent a drone into Poland, and want to draw Europe/NATO into their conflict. Zelensky is hanging on by a thread, and is not above sending the world spiraling to keep the cash cow coming.

The most likely scenario shared by defense experts including myself is that it is as a result of EW/GPS jamming. Belarus also shot down Russian and Ukrainian drones- and in an environment of EW, RF and jamming it can be chaotic with autonomous systems and flight control.

Obviously, that’s less sensational but the most likely option.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Theo's avatar
Theo
1h

It`s being reported that article 4 is in progress!

We could reasonably infer some scheming and plotting is going on.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Constantin von Hoffmeister
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture