"In this episode, Martin Sieff and Pelle Neroth Taylor are joined by Constantin von Hoffmeister — director of Multipolar Press, former editor-in-chief of the conservative publishing house Arktos, and author of Esoteric Trumpism, Multipolarity! and the newly published The Fate of White America. Von Hoffmeister has lately brought out the only abridged edition of Spengler's twelve-hundred-page masterwork on the market, and he comes to the table as an avowed Spenglerian — a man who does not believe the patient can be saved."

Get Oswald Spengler ’s The Decline of the West: The One-Volume Abridged Edition here .