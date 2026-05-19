We are showcasing a novel by one of Multipolar Press’s regular writers.

In a rain-drenched future Kyoto, an incomprehensible terror tears through reality. They are called the Caine—entities that appear without warning, emit lethal radiation, and warp flesh and physics alike. Humanity’s only shield is the failing RSR Algorithm, a mathematical oracle that predicts their incursions. But the predictions are collapsing, and orbital decontamination weapons stand ready to incinerate the city. As the final hours tick down, three young women stand on the front lines of a war against the unknowable:

Karala Yagiyu, a haunted mathematical prodigy drowning in self-doubt

Madoka Michael, a snow-haired savant who sees patterns others cannot

Hilal, a battle-scarred cyborg fighting to hold the line

Blending visceral body horror, philosophical cyberpunk, and fragile human connection, Dimensional Prophecy of Zohar Redux is a haunting descent into cosmic dread and deterministic nightmare. For fans of Ghost in the Shell, Serial Experiments Lain, Neuromancer, and the existential horror of Evangelion.