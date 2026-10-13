Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

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jean francois seguin's avatar
jean francois seguin
1h

As afrench citizen friend of russia i deeply appreciate and agree with the analysiis of professor Dugin.He is always inspiring as far i am concerned. i am waiting for the future elections in France and possibly Germany to be able to renew with our gaullist policy.remember the slogan europe united fom the atlantic to Vladivostok

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JohnSmith's avatar
JohnSmith
2h

"Kyiv remains the main obstacle to any truce".... I believe Kyiv is merely a puppet, a marionette being waved close to Russia's heart. Continuing to speak of Kyiv as a key player is just one of many ways to temper the narrative. Regarding the fuel: the contradictions within various Western power structures have certainly blown up, yet no one asks what Iran thinks about it. The only positive aspect is that, surely, the West will change its mind—or sink the ships en route—before there is even time to load them. As for AI: this is another challenge the Russian system must face. My impression is that the sanctions have actually done a tremendous amount of good. They have forced a lethargic nation (it’s cold, the women are beautiful, and vodka—like corruption—is everywhere) to rethink the fundamentals of a great nation. The disappearance of Western technology has had more impact than dozens upon dozens of development programs. If Russia becomes great, we can thank the sanctions. The same applies to AI. By navigating the maze of chips and patents, China achieved in a single year what the US took a decade to build. I believe Russia is perfectly capable of doing the same. Let us not forget that the Fatima prophecy points to Russia as a "correction" to Western arrogance.

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