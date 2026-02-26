Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter Taylor's avatar
Peter Taylor
3h

Thank you Prof Dugin,

The points enunciated, that you opine are indeed worthy and accurately descriptive of the world we inhabit, a world where evil persists.. a world distorted by ideas of haughtiness, of self aggrandisements, of wanton covetousness, idolatry on unprecedented levels, be it the material, through the supposed power and authority derived of selling one’s soul, selling for the crumbs obtained to sustain what remains of life in this temporal existence…

This discussion was most interesting as it touched often upon the spiritual, whilst not in great detail, the points discussed and that were made a great reminder of the fact that in essence humanity is at the oft cited and spoken of crossroads, a junction in our very being where the fork in the road consists of good.. read righteous endeavour vs evil, unmitigated satanic evil… simply put, such is the choice that men and woman are confronted with today.

We as a race, as a group of people, who at the very beginning were given so much, have received so much, going right back to the very beginning, Eden and following that time in Eden, when it was we ourselves that bought Evil amongst us, bringing it, letting it loose into this world predicate and resulting the choice made at that time, a choice for which the consequences have resonated and continue to assault us all these millennia later..

For instance I recall all we have been given starting as it did the covenant made for the seed of Abram, who then most foolishly despite the many warnings, despite the teachings of the many elect sent unto the earth to live, walk amongst each generation as prophets, that those they lived and walked amongst preferred the material rewards of this world over the much promised eternal rewards promised and reminded unto them, culminating theirs, those who DIDST not adhere unto the teachings of the prophets, walking backwards…

This we know sadly occasioned as it did, despite as noted the many great prophets sent culminating Paul’s many laments (Especially Ref: Paul’s Epistles Unto The Romans.. The Book of Romans) unto his brethren both Jew and Gentile alike, Paul as we know following his Damascence moment continuing as he DIDST the work of many before him, especially of the martyrd Stephen before him.

Thus Paul most correctly and accurately reminded especially the seed of Abram, his brethren Jews of their falling out of God’s favour, of all that had been given unto them to sustain them, of their disdain for the many predestinated of God, namely the elect chosen of and sent unto the earth to steer and guide humanity, this particular lament Chapters 8-11 fulfilled as we know with the words of the last and great Prophet, Esaias who himself lamented of the turning away of Gods beloved and chosen… of his fellow man and woman.

9:29 And as Esaias said before, Except the Lord of Sabaoth had left us a seed, we had been as Sodoma, and been made like unto Gomorrha.

30 What shall we say then? That the Gentiles, which followed not after righteousness, have attained to righteousness, even the righteousness which is of faith.

31 But Israel, which followed after the law of righteousness, hath not attained to the law of righteousness.

For indeed the antipathy and derision by which he Esaias was held amongst his contemporaries and fellows.. ended as we know.. most tellingly in what can be construed of as a portent of what would ultimately follow and thus set the tone, the flavour for that with which we find ourselves dealing with ever since…

In many ways had this falling away completely from the covenant entered unto not occasioned then as Gentiles we would not be where we find ourselves spiritually today, we would still be deaf and blinded, dumbed down to that which those who hold faith inherently know and understand… again Esaias states it as it is…

10:20 But Esaias is very bold, and saith, I was found of them that sought me not; I was made manifest unto them that asked not after me.

21 But to Israel he saith, All day long I have stretched forth my hands unto a disobedient and gainsaying people.

Thus it can be opined that so much of what your great nation The Russian Federation, of that which inculcates many of us, today.. emanates and results from the decisions and actions taken millennia ago by a once favoured group who having been blessed to receive it all chose an alternate path, a choice seen today as inconceivable yet as we understand for every action there is a reaction and they were then summarily discarded, the terms of the covenant entered into with God then being enacted by God, resulting from their decisions and choices…

Consequently they were rightly scattered to compass and wander the earth, scattered..as they now have been for millennia resulting from acts both of their own making and THENST of God enforcing the terms of the covenant in an act that paved the way for the rest of us to have equanimity of spiritual rebirth, of a return… a return predicate our faith, belief, love and ultimately borne of our trust in God, fulfilling as we know the obligations required of us…

It seems however that many throughout history and especially today have both stood and find themselves standing at that fork, reminiscent of Abram and Lot, at a junction where a decision needs be made, one that will profoundly impact our very existence, our future temporal and spiritual, existence.. it seems given what we are confronted with, of that which we have become cognisant of and find that we are exposed unto, exacerbated by many who have made their decision to pursue temporal worldly power over eternal salvation, resulting in decisions made that now reverberate around the Earth, impacting every nation, family, community and individual.

In essence it is the outcome of the decisions taken by the few that today manifests as the real battle that rages today, it is a battlefield readily identifiable, every nuanced political decision, every disclosure made that wast once secret of the machinations of depravity obsessed over and coveted by those for whom their proclivities now define who they are, unfortunately the numbers continue to grow of those who have so obsessed and participated in this self destructive behaviour.

Add to this maelstrom …. the evils of wanton war, death, destruction, drug and alcohol abuses, falsehoods spoken ad nauseum, the faux negotiations, the double speak, obfuscation, outright lies, the very veneer once predominant in order a shroud of decency was de rigour aka, democracy, rule of law, all gone replaced with lawlessness, corruption on an industrial scale, with an overt power grab, one world government, singular religious faith, of the very foundation of humanity being attacked with familial breakdown, child abuse, abortion, trafficking, torture, abuse including sexually of children, abuses one to another, the resurgence of cannabilism as a choice, of illicit organ harvesting, murder, assassination, regime change, the interference in matters of sovereignty, the profanity and xxx rated filth passed of as popular culture, the insidious use of Technology to undermine sovereignty both national and especially amongst those most vulnerable individually, of the proliferation of the trans, queer agenda, of homosexuality all designed to impact procreation and the advancement by the natural order of humanity… of the push for A.I and especially the pursuit of transhumanism.

Consequently one need only think also of the inordinate amount of filth, depravity, crime, immorality, that plagues this world, of the assault upon us of the false prophets, the many wolves in sheep’s clothing leading their charges over the abyss being saddest of all, the souls of the ignorant who allow and through their actions, lack of diligence have surrendered their souls so cheaply.

We are witnessing in the ideology of modern Zionism as practiced, right down to the very smallest and inconsequential minutiae an ideology fixated upon taking from and actually replacing what we believe is and has been understood of most import unto our creator… family, the purity of children, sovereignty, law and order, deference to rulers and their laws, to our souls being attacked incessantly through most tellingly of all, namely the appropriation by Zionists of his chosen land, in short we witness a usurpation of God and everything that is of God.

With all of the aforementioned being attacked and or replaced, readily, as if of no consequence… we are living in the midst of this great battle of good v evil, yet amongst it all we also know that a stumbling stone and rock of offence has been placed, where it needs be, has been placed, to be utilised at and for the time it is deemed necessary, such decision not ours to make.. nothing therefore has been left to chance, just as it ought be, has to be… everything pre- determined, pre-ordained, our role…. to stay the course, to hold our faith, to resist, to fight for the ultimate glory… at least many of us are aware, thanks in no small part yours and your great nations wonderful efforts, all born of and commensurate an obvious deep seated faith… thank you and to your nation for everything… just saying

Kia Kaha (Stay Strong) From New Zealand

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Constantin von Hoffmeister · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture