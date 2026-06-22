Alexander Dugin on the spiritual dimension of reality.

The other world is not something entirely separate, like another planet or universe, but a different dimension of our world. Or, more precisely: our earthly world is merely a cross-section, a horizon of full, three-dimensional existence. Everything depends on our priorities.

If we regard the bodily, sensory world as absolute and the only true reality, we cut ourselves off from other dimensions, from the spirit, and from the realm we enter after death. What begins after death is already present here and now, during this life. We simply don’t notice it.

At the moment of death, we become able for the first time to see reality as it truly is. Death is an awakening, a resurrection—not an end, but a beginning.

The more materiality, the less spirit. However, this is only a matter of perspective. It is not materiality that is powerful; our spiritual eyes simply grow weak and blind. The transfiguration of the world is first and foremost the transfiguration of our gaze.

The goal is to see the other within this world, within the given. Not to escape from here to “there.” There is here. The life of the age to come already breaks through the life of this present age. Beneath the hell and drudgery of everyday life lies a fully present paradise. Our task is to recognize it and to change our relationship with the world.

Matter itself is not evil. However, materialism is evil, a sin, a spiritual crime, and the ruin of the soul. Even matter needs spiritual keys. The body is not evil. Christ Himself, our true God, took on a human body. Therefore, in its very essence, the body too is spiritual.

(Translated from the Russian)