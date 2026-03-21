Alexander Dugin discusses the necessity of multipolar integration to counter the technocratic Western tyranny.

If the new capitalism, according to Kees van der Pijl, consists of intelligence + mass media + IT, then counter-capitalism and counter-hegemony must be something symmetrical: the integration of a new level of intelligence with the media and the IT sector. The key term here is “integration.” When these three components are isolated, they are limited by that very isolation. New capitalism requires not their mere addition, but their multiplication. This is why today’s CIA/FBI, modern American mass media, and contemporary Silicon Valley startups (Palantir, Musk, Karp’s “Technological Republic”) are tightly integrated with one another. Epstein’s networks were, in fact, one of the modules of such integration.

This is not limited to the United States. This also includes Mossad and the Five Eyes. It is the unification of the intelligence services of the entire Western civilization.

The same applies to mass media. They are tightly integrated across the West and often share the same owners.

The IT sector as well. Although certain boundaries between Europe, America, and Israel undoubtedly exist, at some level they all exchange technological algorithms.

What conclusions follow for us? Our own capitalism at present is imitative, backward, and weak. Everything good in it comes not from imitation of capitalism, but from sovereignty and the talent of the people. The rest only restrains our growth. Yet even if we wished to follow the West, we would in any case need to develop a long-term project for integrating these three spheres: intelligence communities, media, and IT. Special attention should be given to partnerships with other multipolar civilization-states and their corresponding triads. Something of this kind certainly exists in China and operates quite successfully. There must be something similar in Iran and Pakistan as well. In other centers of the multipolar world, this needs to be investigated. It is unlikely that anything serious exists there, yet it should. BRICS is precisely the zone where integration strategies in key domains are presumed. And what could be more significant than these three?

If we want to defeat hegemony—and we are at war with it—we must understand how it is structured today. The release of the Epstein files does more than reveal the criminal and extremely perverse character of the ruling elites of the contemporary West, their truly satanic nature confirming even the boldest and most disturbing hypotheses of conspiracy theorists; it also exposes certain mechanisms through which different key spheres of Western societies are fused into a single network. It is no coincidence that intelligence services, mass media, and IT magnates play a central role there. A key figure is the creator of Palantir, Peter Thiel, who is currently conducting a global lecture tour on the Antichrist and the (techno-)Katechon, and who in many ways facilitated the arrival in the White House of another regular attendee of Epstein’s gatherings, Donald Trump.

We are dealing with a new capitalism. Of course, finance, resources, and markets still exist within it. But the emphasis has already shifted towards virtuality—control, information, the creation of artificial worlds, and the transition to the technosphere: AI, bots, robots, drones, and the replacement of the human being with the post-human.

We must take this deep mutation of capitalism into account and formulate an effective response to it. Pretending to be fools is not enough. It is pointless to oppose the new stage with merely the previous station along the same route. The vector of movement must change, while clearly understanding where we stand now. Counter-hegemony must be avant-garde. The integration of sovereign intelligence services, sovereign media, and a sovereign IT sector is a move that suggests itself.

(Translated from the Russian)