Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

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Roger Mitchell's avatar
Roger Mitchell
2h

"Pretending to be fools is not enough."

An excellent observation. There are none so blind as those who refuse to see.

What is worse, however, are those who see clearly enough but refuse to make any corrections due to presuppositions and false beliefs which, if admitted, would mean that confessions of wrong would have to be made. Donald Trump is only one person with this problem. There are, literally, millions and millions out there who cannot admit that they are wrong.

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Paula's avatar
Paula
2hEdited

I am thinking of why Mussolini was able to crush the Italian workers, and this, from the beginning points out these things are organizational skills and apt leaders of participatory democracy that will challenge the long range rule of Rothschild stools. A successful sovereignty based on the talents of a people. I am convinced America's current disappointments in leadership have little, or no faith in their constituencies. We must identify the proper network of people who can first of all get people to believe in their own agency; what Mamdani emerged from.

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