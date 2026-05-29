Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

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divided and assembled's avatar
divided and assembled
2h

Dugin nailed it like never before.

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Susana Merino Martínez's avatar
Susana Merino Martínez
7h

The same question applies to the Russian government. It invaded Ukraine and has been attacking schools, hospitals, and civilians. Is that ethical?

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