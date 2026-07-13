Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Realist's avatar
Realist
2h

Satan has called him home.

https://www.rt.com/news/642923-lindsey-graham-was-monster/

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Constantin von Hoffmeister · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture