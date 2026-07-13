Perrin Lovett reflects on the moral and spiritual meaning of Lindsey Graham’s death.

[W]hen the wicked perish there shall be praise. — Proverbs 11:10

Praise! Lindsey Graham, U.S. Senator from South Carolina, died Saturday night in Washington after returning from Ukraine and a tour of a Vampire drone factory. At least, that is the reported, alleged news; Graham was always a man of allegations. He was allegedly a sodomite and was even rumored to be a pedophile. Whispers aside, by his own actions, admissions, and rally cries, he was an extraordinarily wicked man, even by the low, degenerate standards of the fallen Western political elite.

Graham was wanted terrorist No. 3967 in Russia, wanted for his genocidal war crimes against the Russian state and people. He was defined by war crimes, literally calling for bombing and murder in, well, just about every country he was aware existed. A servant of the Zionists occupying Palestine, he held a special animus for the Palestinians, particularly those in Gaza. “Level the place,” he once hissed about the besieged, impoverished Strip. His satanically evil crimes are so well-known and well-documented that they need not be recounted here.

Instead, let us focus on something unusual but necessary. I am mindful that Graham died on July 11th, when it was likely already July 12th in Russia. Thus, we may constructively say he died on the Feast Day of Saint Peter and Saint Paul, two Apostles known for not tolerating wickedness, but who also taught mercy and hope. In receiving news of Graham’s demise, Christians should try to summon some spirit of charmolypi, balancing the joy over the news with the knowledge that all deaths are unnatural, tainted, and something to be sorrowful about. So, as we celebrate the passing of a great darkness, let us also pray that, just before or even at the very end, Graham repented for his sins and accepted the saving grace of the Lord Jesus Christ. While his life and death were an extreme example, the example is still one of warning, hinged to hope, for all of us.

Deo vindice.