Alexander Dugin presents Charlie Kirk’s assassination as a turning point, with MAGA uniting in rage, liberals celebrating, Ukraine rejoicing, and America sliding towards civil war.

After confirmation of Charlie Kirk’s death (no one survives such a thing), America exploded. What is surprising is that it happened on both sides. Trump and the MAGA movement feel genuine pain and wild fury. Musk called the Democratic Party terrorists. Everyone in MAGA forgot their contradictions and instantly united.

On the other side, liberals cannot restrain their joy and elation. Idiot Dowds was apparently fired from MSNBC, yet when a proposal was made in Congress to honor Kirk’s memory with a prayer, the Democrats howled loudly: “NOOOO!” Liberal networks cannot hold back their delight. Their elder comrades urge them not to be too open in confessing their feelings. This could end badly. Yet they are not listening. They are triumphant. After all, a conservative, a traditionalist, and a Christian was killed. We remember how such people are labeled by their opponents. That label makes their murder seem justified.

This looks very much like the beginning of a civil war.

The Democratic Party is America’s Ukraine. Or the reverse.

The sniper fired from 200 meters and disappeared. They arrested the wrong man.

Most likely, no one will ever learn anything about the real sponsors and perpetrators, just as with Kennedy’s assassination.

Now everyone fears for Musk. And for the lives of every American patriot and opponent of the liberals. Life under the crosshairs. For us, this regime began three years ago. The center giving the order for our destruction, for the elimination of MAGA supporters, is the same one.

Yes, Ukraine rejoices at the murder of Charlie Kirk, unlike American liberals, who at least try to restrain their emotions. The difference between the U.S. Democratic Party and Ukraine can hardly be found. This is literally a terrorist international.

Kirk was killed in a tent with the sign “American Comeback.” The killers said: “Not at all. We are still the masters here.”

Time magazine came out with the headline “Enough.” But this is far from “Enough.” This is only the beginning.

On this great Feast of the Beheading of the Honorable Forerunner John, we observe a day of strict fasting. From time immemorial, the enemy has killed saints, the righteous, the innocent, and simply honest and noble people. The devil is called “a murderer from the beginning” for a reason.

