Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

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Babak Massoumi's avatar
Babak Massoumi
6h

Thank you! Your lens makes this very complex context quite intelligible. Very informative.

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Arabian Magus's avatar
Arabian Magus
5h

I just started reading, I have yet to complete it, this is a beautiful piece! But just a quick point, the Emiratis are totally out of this one, but yes the Giants brigade and Tariq’s forces were to some degree supported by the Emiratis extensively at one point, now both groups are fully behind Saudi and stepping away from the Emiratis — not by choice of course.

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