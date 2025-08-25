Alexander Dugin argues that Russia must cast off Western imitation and restore its Greco-Slavic identity.

In our society, very important processes are taking place. We are gradually freeing ourselves from our addiction to the West. This has been Russia’s condition since the era of Peter the Great: Westernism, imitation, and admiration of the West. Such an attitude paralyzes the inner strength of the people, blocks sovereign development, and undermines identity. We measure ourselves by alien and external standards.

It is necessary to be rid of this affliction, to be cured of it. Trubetzkoy and Savitsky called it the “Romano-German yoke.” An apt description. Our civilizational code is Greco-Slavic. It has its own order, its own structure. It is Plato and Aristotle, followed by Christianity, Byzantinism, the transmission of the imperial mission, and the role of the Katechon.

No materialism, no atomism, no nominalism, and no individualism are contained in the Greco-Slavic identity. These came from the West, which proclaimed its own history to be the universal model, the obligatory path of development for all of humanity. Yet this was nothing but colonial seizure, a mental occupation. Westernism is collaborationism — cooperation with the occupiers. Westernism is the voluntary acceptance of the Romano-German yoke and the renunciation of our own Greco-Slavic civilization.

(Translated from the Russian)