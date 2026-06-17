Bedlam in Belfast
From the streets of Ireland
“In this hard-hitting interview, Callum from Ireland joins us to give Americans a raw, firsthand look at the escalating and ongoing turmoil in Belfast and across Ireland. From the streets to the deeper causes, he breaks down what’s really happening behind the headlines.”
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I had a great time sitting down with Callum. He's an intelligent young man.