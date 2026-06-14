Multipolar Press exists to advance an idea: that the age of unipolarity is ending and a genuinely multipolar world is emerging.

Everything published here remains free. There are no paywalls, exclusive articles, or hidden sections reserved for subscribers. We want these ideas to remain accessible to everyone.

So why become a paid subscriber?

Because independent publishing survives only through the support of its readers.

Every paid subscription helps fund translations, new publications, interviews, essays, events, and the long-term development of Multipolar Press as a platform dedicated to serious civilizational thought. It allows us to spend more time researching, writing, editing, and publishing work that would otherwise struggle to find a home in today’s intellectual landscape.

As a small token of appreciation, the comments section will, from now on, be reserved for paid subscribers. I hope this will foster a more focused discussion among those most committed to the project while helping to support its continued growth.

If you find value in what you read here, if you believe the conversation around multipolarity deserves a stronger voice, and if you would like to help build an independent publishing project for the long term, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

You are not purchasing exclusive content.

You are helping to make this content possible.

Thank you for reading, sharing, and supporting Multipolar Press.