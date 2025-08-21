Multipolar Press

User's avatar
Charles Clemens's avatar
Charles Clemens
9h

I agree that the US should have dropped out of NATO when the USSR collapsed. NATO's mission had ended. Of course, NATO is filled with career politicians and bureaucrats that have no desire for anything besides the total annihilation of Moscow. The good news is that the disintegrating EU will now have to enrich US military contractors in order to keep a military presence forever on Russia's border. Goodbye National Debt!!!!!

Klaus Hubbertz's avatar
Klaus Hubbertz
3hEdited

Seems you pretend to not know who STARTED the mess in Ukraine in 2014 ...

What a pity !

{...national advantage...} Global politics in general and US politics in particular do NOT CARE about any national (people, future, etc.) advantage; only profits for shareholders of the MIC, big pharma and -finance are cared for.

The US did not and will not cut ties to NATO because it is the US-weapon-makers biggest and most gullible client. ALL US weaponry are heavily overpriced, out-dated and propagandized scam !!!

