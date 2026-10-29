Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

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Cholil Hasan's avatar
Cholil Hasan
3h

The 150 year old apartheid, genocidal and evil ZIONISM IDEOLOGY IS not THE MILLENIALS OLD GREAT JUDAISM RELIGION!

THE EVIL ZIONISM IDELOGY IS MUCH WORSE THAN LENIN, STALIN AND MAO EVIL COMMUNISM, HITLER NAZISM AND MUSSOLINI FASCISM. LIKE THEM THE EVIL ZIONISM IDEOLOGY HAS NO PLACE ON EARTH !

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Realist's avatar
Realist
7h

I am anti-Zionist, i.e., Greater Israel Project. Israel should stay within the 1948 borders

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