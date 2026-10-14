Simon Rorschach reveals how the Houthis defied Washington and humbled the House of Saud.

What is taking shape in Yemen is far greater than another military victory by Ansar Allah. A new power is emerging on the Arabian Peninsula, one that has already challenged Saudi Arabia, resisted the United States, and demonstrated that military superiority does not always translate into victory. For decades, the Arabian Peninsula was treated as the private domain of the House of Saud, protected by American weapons, money, and military bases. Yemen was expected to remain weak, divided, and dependent on decisions made in Riyadh and Washington. Ansar Allah has overturned these expectations. A movement that began in the mountains of Saada has become a political and military force capable of defending its territory and imposing serious costs on its enemies. Its rise marks the emergence of a new regional power that refuses to accept the hierarchy established by the Americans and their Arab allies. This is precisely how multipolarity develops. New centers of power do not emerge through international conferences or declarations of goodwill. They arise when determined political forces acquire the military strength, internal discipline, and popular support necessary to defend their interests against stronger opponents. Yemen offers a striking example of this process, although the country’s division remains unresolved and Ansar Allah has yet to establish authority over the whole of Yemen.