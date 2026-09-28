Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

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Dara's avatar
Dara
5h

Beautiful, and a bit melancholic..... Fiery fighters live in the unity of past, present and future... And so, through the axis, in eternity..

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Leon Motta's avatar
Leon Motta
3h

François, tu est un vrai Européen. Vive la France et vive la Grand Europe.

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