Multipolar Press

Multipolar Press

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Margaret
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I bought and read the book, still absorbing his ideas.

Because at this point in time so many are writing and posting, speculating about what has caused the decline of our "western" civilization - entrenched bureaucracy, feminism (low birth rates), immorality, wars from an overreaching military, etc.

But since reading Spengler, now thinking it's the other way around - a culture is a kind of entity in itself, with a life span, beginning-maturation-old age-inevitable death, and the societal problems are symptoms of decline, not causes.

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