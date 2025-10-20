U.S. President Donald Trump acted decisively by proposing to Russian President Vladimir Putin that a Russia–U.S. summit be held in Budapest. The choice of Budapest as the venue for the talks is obvious, according to Russian philosopher, political scientist, and sociologist Alexander Dugin.

On October 16, a telephone conversation took place between Putin and Trump — one of the longest since the beginning of 2025. The two leaders discussed, among other things, the situation surrounding Ukraine. Following the call, Trump announced his intention to hold a personal meeting with Putin in Budapest.

“This is obvious — where else, if not Budapest? Anchorage has already happened; perhaps India could have been an option, but that’s impossible now, since India has taken our side in the oil issue, even though it remains friendly toward Trump... The Islamic world still remains a possibility. I think Trump acted decisively. Budapest is a serious choice — it hits the mark exactly,” Dugin said on air during his Escalation with Alexander Dugin program on Radio Sputnik.

According to the philosopher, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is “equally a friend” to both the Russian and American leaders — precisely why, Dugin noted, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was furious about the selection of Budapest as the summit venue.

“I think this is a very important meeting — it could truly become a breakthrough,” Dugin added.

(Translated from the Russian)